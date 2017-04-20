UMF offers new flexible format May and Summer courses to the public

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington 2017 May and Summer Term courses are now open for registration by members of the public not currently enrolled at UMF. Spaces are available in a wide variety of classroom and online courses in education, human services and arts and sciences.

Of special interest to college students home for the summer is the new UMF initiative that offers a selection of courses as either 3 or 4 credits. This new flexible format gives students the opportunity to catch up or move ahead in their curriculum while also providing options for any student who may be seeking to transfer May or Summer credits to a different institution.

"We have selected a number of exciting courses for this initial pilot--from online courses in game design, human rights, and world religions to a residential course in landscape drawing,” said Eric Brown, UMF provost and vice president of academic affairs. “The versatility of this model should expand possibilities not only for our own students but for students across the state and region who may want to try a class at UMF but who do not need to follow UMF's 4-credit curriculum."

Course listings, including the number of credit hours, can be found online at www.umf.maine.edu. Click on the May and Summer Classes link at the bottom of the page and again on the highlighted term to see course offerings. Then click on the specific course to see a course description and other information.

Members of the public can pre-register for any course online by adding it to the online book bag. They will then be contacted by a representative from the UMF Merrill Center.

Individuals may also register in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday, at the Merrill Center in UMF’s Merrill Hall, 224 Main St.

May term courses generally begin mid-May and Summer courses begin early to late June. Courses meet four or five days a week and run for four or five weeks (the course description includes the specific dates).

The deadline for course registration is the first day of classes. Classes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact the UMF Merrill Center at 778-7237 or registrar@umf.maine.edu, or Eric Brown, vice president for academic affairs and provost, at brown.eric@maine.edu or 207-778-7457.