UMF online, evening and daytime Winter and Spring Term courses open for public registration

FARMINGTON - Interested in gaining new skills, finishing your degree, or adding a graduate course to your bachelor’s degree in a way that works with your schedule? University of Maine at Farmington has online, evening and daytime courses open for public registration during both 2019-20 Winter Term and Spring Semester.

Winter Term courses begin Dec. 26 and run through Jan. 17. Spring Semester classes begin January 21 and run through May 7.

Winter Term features online courses in English, Health, Mathematics, Technology and Liberal Arts, including “Math Content for Elementary School Teachers,” “Introductory Statistics,” and “Introduction to Excel VBA.” A selection of on-campus Art courses will also be taught.

Spring semester offers a huge selection of daytime, afternoon and evening courses in academic programs throughout campus. In addition, courses are available that may be of particular interest to non-traditional aged, undergraduate students, including “Writing Techniques to Change Your Career,” “Prepare for Educational Restart,” “Introduction to Social Services,” and others.

To take a course, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/grad-studies/take-classes/ where you will see all the classes available. Once you have submitted your contact information, you will be contacted by a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office.

For additional information, call the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at 207-778-7066 or email gradstudies@maine.edu.