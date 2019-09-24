UMF president announces appointment of Christine M. Wilson as vice president for student affairs

FARMINGTON - Edward Serna, president of the University of Maine at Farmington, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine M. Wilson as vice president for student affairs. She began her position at UMF on July 8, 2019.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Wilson at the helm of our student affairs division,” said Serna. “Student success is central to UMF’s mission of providing a quality education. We are confident that her years of professional experience and leadership will continue to advance the enriching and supportive student life experience that is so much a part of living and learning at UMF.”

As senior executive overseeing student affairs, Wilson will be responsible for cultivating a welcoming, student-centered, diverse and inclusive environment at UMF. Her position will provide leadership, strategic planning and operational oversight to all areas within the UMF Division of Student Affairs.

This includes a wide range of student services in health, athletics, public safety, residential life, housing, student activities, fitness and recreation. Her role at UMF will also provide positive leadership and administrative direction for all Title IX issues, testing, counseling, career exploration and community engagement.

“I feel so fortunate to be in a position to be able to serve UMF’s tight-knit educational community,” said Wilson. “I consider it a privilege to be able to provide Farmington students with the challenging experiences and comprehensive support that will help them boldly strive for their career and community goals.”

Wilson received a doctorate in education from the University of Rhode Island, a master's degree in college student personnel work and a bachelor's degree in political science—both from Indiana State University.

She also has extensive training, including Title IX Coordinator and Internal Investigator training from the National Association of College and University Attorneys, as well as a certificate in Student Affairs Law and Policy from the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators. She is also a licensed trainer in restorative practices.

Wilson comes to UMF from the University of Connecticut, where she has been serving as assistant vice president for student affairs and director of student activities overseeing a department serving 24,000 students. There she directed all student services involved with community outreach, leadership and organizational development, student government, events and programming, and other areas.

Her key accomplishments at UConn, include developing a sexual harassment prevention training for student leaders, creating Native American cultural programs, leading the development of student organization conduct procedures, and developing a task force to bring together student governance elections across the system.

Prior to her role at UConn, she served as the assistant director for student leadership at the University of Rhode Island and the director of student activities at the University of Baltimore.