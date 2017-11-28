UMF President Foster announces appointment of Marc Glass as director of advancement

FARMINGTON — Kathryn A. Foster, president of University of Maine at Farmington, announced today that Marc Glass, currently director of advancement communications at Bates College, will become director of advancement at UMF effective Jan. 2, 2018.

Reporting to Jared Cash, vice president for enrollment and external relations, Glass will direct the University’s fundraising, stewardship and alumni engagement efforts. In addition to leading the Office of Alumni Development, he will work closely with alumni, faculty and staff to achieve the University’s advancement goals and strengthen the culture of philanthropy within the UMF community. He will also serve as managing editor of UMF’s alumni magazine, Farmington First, a position he held from 2007 to 2012.

“We are truly delighted Marc will return to UMF bringing with him exceptional experience in advancement and communication strategies,” said Cash. “ His pertinent experience and understanding of the UMF community will lead the advancement team to new heights.”

As director of advancement communications at Bates, Glass led the development and execution of fundraising, stewardship and alumni engagement communications during the quiet phase and first public year of the college’s ongoing $300 million capital campaign.

Prior to his work in the Bates Office of Advancement, he was the project manager in the college’s communications office, overseeing the development of print and electronic communications for admission, financial aid, advancement and career services among other offices. In this role, he also served as the lead writer for Bates admission marketing communications and web properties.

“Serving the UMF community as director of advancement is a tremendous privilege,” Glass said. “I know from my previous experience as editor of Farmington First that UMF alumni embody the University’s tradition of excellence, commitment to access and core value of engaged citizenship. Their achievements and work bring honor to UMF and are vital to the communities in which they live. I look forward to celebrating their stories and helping them express their pride in UMF through philanthropy.”

Glass is a 1988 honors graduate of Bates and a member of the College Key, the school’s honorary alumni service association. A Farmington-area resident since 1974, he lives in Wilton with his wife, Wendy, and their daughter, Anna.