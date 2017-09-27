UMF President Foster welcomes new members to University Board of Visitors

FARMINGTON - University of Maine at Farmington President Kathryn A. Foster is pleased to welcome four new individuals to the UMF Board of Visitors. Sven Bartholomew, Todd Chamberlain, Marjorie Murray Medd and Paul Spizzuoco were selected to serve a three-year term to the UMF board by the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.

They will join Lisa Laflin-chair, Peter Addicott, Wendy Ault, Erika Burns ’16, Edmund Cervone, Scott Connors ’90, Becky Davis-Allen, Matthew Gilbert ’95, Valerie Huebner, David Levesque Esq. ‘88, Chris McKee ’92, Betty-Jane Meader ’68, Mark Shibles, Julia Sleeper, Cathryn Wimett and Eileen Kreutz currently serving on the University board.

“We are honored to welcome these talented and accomplished individuals to our Board of Visitors,” said Foster. “Our board is a wonderful assemblage of business and community members from within and beyond Maine who believe in UMF and its mission to provide public access to a top quality education.”

Bartholomew, a 2002 UMF graduate, is senior vice president and payroll sales manager with Bangor Savings Bank. He served as President of the UMF Alumni Council from 2011-2014 and in several capacities for the University of Maine System, including the search committee for the UMF president and the University of Maine Incubation Center Mentor program. In 2013 he was honored with the Florence Archibald Alumni Service award from UMF. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

Chamberlain, a 2003 graduate of UMF, is currently the senior IT recruiter for Pro Search, Inc., where he has worked since 2006. Since 2012, he has been co-founder and chair of Beaver Alums Supporting Student Athletes—a booster and fundraising organization of UMF alumni. Since 2013, Chamberlain has worked with UMS Corporate Partners, which develops and supports partnerships between the business sector and the University of Southern Maine. Additionally, he serves on the USM Foundation Board of Directors.

An active advocate for education at all levels, Medd was longtime chair of the Oxford Hills School Board and spent 10 years on the Maine Board of Education. She served the University of Maine System as a trustee from 2006-2016, including as chair of numerous presidential search committees and as chair of the Human Resources and Labor Relations Committee. She is currently in her second term on the Maine Public Broadcasting Network Board of Directors and was recently honored for her work with Jobs for Maine Graduates. In addition to serving many other organizations, she is a lay member of the Overseers of the Bar.

Spizzuoco graduated in 1989 from UMF. After five years teaching United States History and Government in Maine high schools, he worked for almost five years at MBNA America attaining the title of senior personal banking officer. In 1999, he joined UBS Financial Services in Rockland as a licensed financial advisor and life insurance agent. He earned the designation of certified financial planner in 2005.

The University of Maine at Farmington Board of Visitors is an advisory body of community and regional leaders and champions who provide strategic counsel to the University and help identify and implement university and regional partnerships.

The Board advises the President on a wide range of issues regarding the University’s role and mission and its relationship to the people of Maine. It also serves as public advocates for UMF, assisting the University by promoting understanding by and support from the System Board of Trustees; the state legislature; state agencies; businesses, school systems, and social services providers; the media and the general public.