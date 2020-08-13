UMF receives TRIO federal grant

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Johnson Scholars Program is excited to announce that its TRIO federal grant of $1.6 million has been renewed for the next five years.

One of 13 federally funded TRIO Student Support Services programs in Maine, UMF’s Johnson Scholars will provide services to 180 students each year who come to UMF from low-income families or will be the first in their families to receive a baccalaureate degree.

“We are so appreciative of our renewed funding and thrilled with the prospect of helping so many young adults in Maine achieve their higher education goals,” director of UMF TRIO programs Lynn Ploof-Davis said. “Students and staff involved with the TRIO programs at UMF create a close community of learners and a second home for students throughout their college career.”

The UMF Johnson Scholars Program provides academic and personal support to students who are first-generation students attending a four-year college, whose families have limited incomes, or students who have physical or learning disabilities. It helps individuals adapt to college life, develop necessary skills and map out their academic and personal success.

"Being a Johnson Scholar has helped me be the best student I can be. If I need a tutor or need to talk something through with my advisor, or even if I just need a place to hang out and grab a snack in between classes, the Johnson Scholars program provides the support I need," UMF senior Laney Randolph said.

The Federal TRIO Programs are federal outreach and student services programs in the United States designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. They are administered, funded, and implemented by the United States Department of Education.