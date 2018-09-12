UMF recognized for “Best Undergraduate Teaching” in 2019 U.S. News Rankings

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington’s commitment to student success has again been recognized by U.S. News and World Report placing Farmington in the top ten colleges in five separate categories within its Carnegie classification.

U.S. News ranked UMF No. 4 in Top Public Colleges, Best Undergraduate Teaching, and Best Colleges for Veterans in its classification of Regional Colleges in the North. UMF was also recognized as No. 9 in Top Regional Colleges in the North - Public and Private, and No. 10 in Best College Value – Regional Colleges in the North.

New to the U.S. News rankings is the category identifying the schools that offer the “Best Undergraduate Teaching.” Institutions spotlighted in this category were measured against their peers and cited most often by college presidents and administrators as institutions where the faculty has an unusually strong commitment to undergraduate teaching.

“We couldn’t be prouder of these national rankings,” said Eric C. Brown, interim UMF president. “They attest to a UMF culture that promotes student success at every opportunity. Our faculty are not only committed to engaging students in the classroom but also getting to know them as individuals and providing them with multiple opportunities for innovative thinking.”

The Best Value schools were determined by taking into account a school’s academic quality and the net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. According to U.S. News, the higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.

The Best Schools for Veterans category was created to provide military veterans and active-duty service members with data on which top-ranked schools offer benefits that can help veterans make pursuing a college education more affordable.

This year’s U.S. News college guide ranked just shy of 1,400 regionally credited institutions throughout the United States. Colleges were grouped into categories based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the most widely accepted classification system in U.S. higher education.

UMF has also recently been recognized by Money magazine as a “Best College for Your Money” for 2018-2019. Farmington was one of only three public universities in Maine to make the Money magazine list of just 727 colleges recognized across the nation. According to its annual College Guide and Rankings, Washington Monthly ranked UMF No. 9 in the Top 150 Baccalaureate Colleges in the U.S. for 2018, recognizing smart, well-run colleges that help students earn a high-quality diploma at an affordable price while instilling in students a sense of service.