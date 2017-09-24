UMF to host roundtable discussion on “Statues, Memorials and Memory”

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington invites campus and community members to attend a UMF Roundtable discussion of the issues that arise around “Statues, Memorials and Memory.”

This free and open-to-the-public dialogue will be held from 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wed., Sept. 27, in Room 101, UMF Roberts Learning Center.

Recently, the United States has been reckoning with its past, occasionally at a full-throated yell. The debate over the removal of the Confederate statues in Charlottesville and other cities has brought to the forefront difficult questions about what we wish to memorialize and why.

It can be difficult to engage in conversation when beliefs collide. Yet conversation, respectful of all opinions and driven by facts, is not only timely, it is necessary.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Division of Social Sciences and Business and the International and Global Studies Program. Scheduled UMF faculty participants include: Linda Beck, Linda Britt, Allison Hepler, Luke Kellett, Sarah Maline, Jean Oplinger, Jesse Potts, Michael Schoeppner and Anne Marie Wolf.

The UMF Roundtable series meets monthly to discuss issues of importance to the community. For more information, or to propose an idea for a future discussion, contact Nicole Kellett, director of global studies (nicole.kellett@maine.edu) or Chris O’Brien, chair of the UMF Division of Social Sciences and Business (christopher.obrien@maine.edu ).