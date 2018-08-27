Under the Tuscan Sun Garden Party to benefit UWTVA

FARMINGTON - Robin's Flower Pot on the Webster Road is the site of the 3rd annual Garden Party to benefit the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area.

The spectacular event will take place on Saturday, September 8 starting at 4 p.m. The theme for this year's event is Under the Tuscan Sun. In keeping with the theme, Italian food will be served, including antipasto from Up Front and Pleasant Gourmet, three types of homemade ravioli (each carefully crafted by chef Ashley Montgomery) and tiramisu. All local ingredients will be used.

Beer, wine, and a signature drink will be available at the open bar as well. There will be music, lawn games, tours of the grounds, and the opportunity to put together your own floral design under the guidance of expert designer, Robin Jordan. The event will be held rain or shine as dining will take place among the flowers in one of the many greenhouses on site. All proceeds benefit United Way and the community programs it supports.

Tickets are $60.00 per person and can be reserved by calling 778-5048, or ordered on-line at uwtva.org/give, or emailing director@uwtva.org.