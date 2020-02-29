United Way allocates funds to 18 area non-profits

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is proud to announce that this February the Board of Directors voted to approve $115,123 in investments for area non-profits serving Greater Franklin County. Programs range from mental health services offered by new Community Partner Kennebec Behavioral Health, to emergency dental care through Community Dental. The following organizations that received funding, now known as Community Partners, submitted written application materials and then were interviewed by a review committee comprised of community members:

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services – One on one support for students who are survivors of sexual assault and school based programming that promotes healthy relationships in collaboration with Safe Voices and Franklin County Children’s Task Force

Literacy Volunteers Increase the number of adults achieving literacy goals and support literacy centers in three locations in Greater Franklin County

Kennebec Behavioral Health Increase the capacity of the organization to provide mental health and substance use disorder services to those who are uninsured or underinsured

United Methodist Economic Ministry Support for food pantry, fuel assistance, emergency shelter in northern Franklin County

Community Dental Emergency dental services and sliding fee scale to improve access to oral health services

LEAP – DREAM Program Respite for shared living providers that provide a home for adults with disabilities, and to give enriching experiences to those adults (such as a Sea Dogs game)

Rural Community Action Ministry Basic needs including food, fuel and shelter for residents of Livermore Falls

Seniors Plus Support for Meals on Wheels program that provides nutritious food and safety checks to home bound older adults or those with disabilities

Franklin County Children’s Task Force School based programming that promotes healthy relationships in collaboration with Safe Voices and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services; clothing exchange; parenting education classes

Catholic Charities SEARCH Program Volunteer matching program that provides companionship to older adults so they can increase their independence and stay safe in their homes

Western Maine Homeless Outreach Day programming funding so shelter guests do not have to leave the shelter during the day

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services – CAC Safe and nurturing environment for forensic interviewing of children who are survivors of sexual assault and their non-offending caregiver

Care and Share Food Closet Food and operating support for largest food pantry that serves 9 towns in the greater Farmington area

Safe Voices Support for survivors of domestic violence and school based programming that promotes healthy relationships in collaboration with Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services and Franklin County Children’s Task Force

The Children’s Center Purchase of technology to support the education of children 3 – 5 in their behavioral health day treatment program

Healthy Community Coalition Funding for Mobile Health Unit that provides health screenings and prevention education throughout Greater Franklin County

Western Maine Community Action Heating assistance

Western Maine Transportation Community Rides Program that provides free rides to services, shopping, and education

