United Way announces new fund addressing basic needs

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is pleased to announce the establishment of a new fund called The Very Basics Fund. This funding was established to help reduce food insecurity, keep people warm, and provide shelter to those who need it in our community. Availability of funding for each area is dependent upon money raised throughout the year designated to these causes. United Way currently has funding designated for food insecurity and for keeping families warm. As a result of that current funding, United Way is accepting applications from organizations for programs that keep people warm and reduce food insecurity. Applications are available online at https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund. Applications for food insecurity will be accepted up to $5,000 and applications for funding to keep people warm will be accepted up to $1,000. Applications are due Oct. 1. Depending upon availability of funds, another funding cycle will begin in April, 2020.

