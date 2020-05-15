United Way of the Tri-Valley Area announces campaign results

FARMINGTON - Through a challenging year including the tragic LEAP explosion in September, the current health pandemic and the recent Pixelle explosion, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has worked hard to be a reliable resource for the community. The non-profit's Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration has been postponed, but celebrations are in order nonetheless.

Despite challenges, staff, volunteers, board members and the community together reached 98 percent of the annual campaign goal of $725,000 which includes cash, grants, goods and services and the value of volunteer service. Some of those successes include:

*A delivery of more than 500 roses to moms in nursing homes and an additional sale of 240 dozen roses for moms in the community. Money raised from flower sales helped invest in the 18 community partners and Special Projects.

*The filling and distributing of more than 600 backpacks for area children. The backpacks enabled children to start the year with the school supplies needed, and plans are in the works for the upcoming fall.

*More than 300 people registered for the annual Color Me United 5k

*More than 300 insulating window panels were built for neighbors and a community building to help keep homes warmer during the winter.

*The Great Charity Auction raised nearly $20,000 for community investments.

*More than $115,000 was invested in 18 community partners, various Special Project investments, over $25,000 in funding for food, fuel and shelter through The Very Basics Fund, and more than $20,000 in Hope Fund recipients. Partner work ranges from dental care, meals for seniors, support for abuse survivors literacy, providing food and more.

*More than 360 tax returns and almost 400 State returns were prepared for folks in the community with more than 20 volunteers

*16 local superhero volunteers were celebrated and the Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award was awarded to Katie Hallman for her work with the Mallett Food Pantry, the Emblem Club and more.

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva. Like United Way on Facebook and follow on Instagram to be kept up-to-speed on up-coming programs and initiatives.