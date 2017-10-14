United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Announces Participation in Emergency Food and Shelter Program

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program is a federal program administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is designed to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and supportive services for the nation’s hungry, homeless, and people in economic crisis.

On behalf of Franklin County, the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area convenes the local EFSP board, which determines the allocation of this money to area organizations who meet the criteria of the program. Past recipients include, but are not limited to; Clearwater Ministries, United Methodist Economic Ministry, Wilton Area Food Pantry, SeniorsPlus, Tri-Town Ministerial Association, Care and Share Food Closet, Stratton/Eustis Food Pantry, Safe Voices, Phillips Area Food Pantry, the Town of Carthage and Living Waters Assembly of God - Homeless Shelter.

The United Way has recently received notice that it is the recipient of Phase 34 Emergency Food and Shelter Program dollars. The deadline for application for funding is by noon, October 26, 2017. Applications are available by calling 778-5048.

Through the EFSP program, UWTVA has allocated more than $150,000 in emergency food and shelter assistance in the last ten years alone.

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area strives to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community; we do this by identifying local needs and addressing their root causes, raising funds to meet those needs, and collaborating on local initiatives that create a measurable difference in Greater Franklin County.