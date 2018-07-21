United Way of the Tri-Valley Area funds local water quality and accessibility projects

WILTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area puts donor dollars to good use. It recently provided a $1,000 Special Project grant to Friends of Wilson Lake to support the purchase of a water quality monitoring buoy/device which monitors the temperature and dissolved oxygen level in Wilson Lake in Wilton. Water quality has been declining over the past 10 years leading to Wilson Lake being put on the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s Threatened Lakes Watch List in 2016.

The health of Wilson Lake is critically important to the region. It provides recreational opportunities to a diverse population; the lake is an economic driver; and is the back-up water supply for Wilton and Jay. It also hosts an active summer meals program which is held on its shores at Kineowatha Park.

FOWL is working collaboratively with University of Maine at Farmington faculty and students to install, maintain, and collect data from the monitoring device. The equipment was launched yesterday. It will remain in year-round.

United Way also recently provided $2,500 in funding to Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP) to make its Stone Soup Gardens and Woods more accessible to those with limited mobility. Specifically, an additional 225 feet of hard packed surface will be added to the pick your own apple lane and the blueberry patch culminating at a landing circle where a wheelchair accessible picnic table will be sited. Stone Soup Gardens and Woods is located just off Rt. 2 across from the Farmington Motel and is open to the public. It is a network of walking trails, animal habitats, fit stations, forests, and orchards.

Special projects funding is designed to address emergent human service needs in Greater Franklin County. Preference is given to programs and projects that are collaborative and innovative in nature. United Way welcomes special project requests. Please visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/special-projects to apply, or contact Lisa Laflin, Executive Director at 778-5048 or director@uwtva.org.

Established in 1981, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is an independent, locally governed 501 (C)(3) organization that serves Franklin County, Livermore, and Livermore Falls. Its mission is to improve people’s lives and build a strong and healthy community.