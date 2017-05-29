United Way offering summer course for 8th and 9th grade students

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s (UWTVA) mission is to unite people and resources to improve people’s lives and create a strong and healthy community. UWTVA was established as a locally-governed 501 (c)(3) non-profit in 1981 serving all of Franklin County, and the communities of Livermore and Livermore Falls in northern Androscoggin County, Maine. UWTVA has four goals:

To respond to emergencies and meet basic human needs, improve health, strengthen children and families, and increase independence and financial stability.

United Way meets its mission and achieves its goals in three distinct ways.

1.)Raising funds through a variety of methods (including workplace campaigns, individual giving, special events and grant writing) and then reinvesting those funds through grant making to local programs.

2.) Operating a Volunteer Center through which individuals are connected to meaningful experiences in the community; volunteer-led initiatives are coordinated that positively impact the community (such as the backpack program called Packs for Progress or the interior window-panel program called the Community Energy Challenge); and trainings are held for those who work with volunteers to build their capacity to effectively recruit, train, and engage volunteers.

3.) Providing coordinated information and referral services is core to United Way’s role in the community. Each year, hundreds of individuals are connected to resources locally by staff and volunteers, as well as state-wide through its support of 2-1-1 Maine.

It is with this mission, experience, and passion for improving lives that the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area proposes to engage students in a unique, challenging, and rewarding summer experience.

Specifically, UWTVA has designed two, robust one-week day programs each with a cohort of 12 students entering 8th or 9th grade from Greater Franklin County with a goal to:

1.) civically engage students and develop young leaders,

2.) identify and address community needs,

3.) connect students to resources, and

4.) introduce these students to the University of Maine at Farmington and raise their aspirations to seek higher education.

Students will be identified and recommended primarily by guidance counselors working within schools that are identified as GEAR UP partner schools. While focused on leadership through service, in keeping with GEAR Up’s goals, UWTVA’s summer experience will include activities that introduce the concept of goal setting, problem solving, accessing financial aid for higher education, career exploration, and post-secondary preparation. UWTVA’s summer experience focusing on younger students in an important time of transition, complements UMF’s newly-launched summer experience that engages older students in a residential setting. This continuum of opportunities can lead to great synergy.

A summary of the week-long activities is attached.

UWTVA's Summer Experience is in partnership with the University of Maine at Farmington and GEAR UP. Funds through this partnership will support personnel costs to oversee the program, supplies, food, and travel reimbursement for families traveling. While there will be no geographic limitations, students will primarily live within one hour’s drive to Farmington.