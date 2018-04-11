United Way rose fundraiser underway

FARMINGTON - It’s time for the United Way Rose Sale, just in time for Mother’s Day (and don’t forget grandmothers, girlfriends, sisters, etc.)

Ordering now through April 20. $20/dozen ($9 of which comes to United Way for investment back into our community.) Pay by April 27 (on-line, cash or check.)

Here on May 11 (Friday before Mother’s Day) after 12 p.m. Individuals can also call 778-5048 to order and pay over the phone.

This is a great price for a dozen roses, especially when you consider that $9 comes right back to Greater Franklin County.