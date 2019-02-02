United Way’s second annual Dodgeball Tournament

FARMINGTON - United Way once again partnered with United Insurance Shiretown Agency on a unique and fun event to help raise money for reinvestment into our community. This event, sponsored by United Insurance and The Dugout Bar and Grill, was scheduled just before the big storm and went off without a hitch. The second annual United Dodgeball Tournament took place on January 19th at the UMF Fitness Center. UMF provided the courts, the referees and the pool/bracket expertise to keep things moving right along. Refreshments and nourishment were provided by Riverbend Management. Seventeen teams registered and fifteen played until one remained. Farmington PD took home the trophy (see photo) after battling through their bracket and meeting the Kennebec Valley Sherriff’s Department 10-30s in the championship game. Teams showed up ready to play, many with creative team uniforms. Kendra Baker, United Way’s Finance and Operations Coordinator shared, “It seems like teams knew more [than they did last year] that this is a fun, family event designed to get active and raise money for programs in this community. Community members and local businesses organized teams, had fun ‘smack-talking’ on social media, and came to have fun Saturday”. Participants in this year’s United Dodgeball Tournament included:

Farmington PD

UMF Facilities

Community team representing United Way

Shiretown Insurance

The Dugout Bar & Grill

Determined Nutrition

Evergreen Behavioral

Kingfield Wildcats (community team)

PallettOne

Home Auto Group

Kennebec Valley Sherriff’s Department

Franklin Savings Bank

Don’t Stop Ball-ieving (community team)

Dodge Them Haters (youth team)

Little Rascals (youth team)

Coming up in February is the Third Annual Community Change Challenge, so keep an eye out for the Poland Spring jugs in area businesses….and know that small amounts add up and can do great things for our local friends, families, and neighbors. Last year 17 area businesses combined to raise over $6,400…from change proving that a little change can make a big difference. If your business or group would like to participate just call 778-5048.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour is appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Follow United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up-coming (www.facebook.com/uwtva).