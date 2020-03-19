Universities transitions employees to remote work, will continue to pay federal work study students

ORONO - Beginning Thursday, March 19, all University of Maine System employees who, based on the nature of their work, are able to work remotely are being asked to work away from campus. Employees should work with their supervisor regarding arrangements and expectations. Employees who are required to continue to perform duties on campus will receive instructions from their respective supervisors.

The University of Maine System is also prohibiting group gatherings of 10 or more people and banning all university-sponsored domestic travel with narrow exceptions for limited travel within Maine. The steps are being taken to protect student and employee health and help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Maine's public universities remain open for business and classes resume following spring break on March 25 with the transition of instruction to online and other appropriate distance modalities. The University of Maine School of Law resumes classes March 23.

Paying Federal Work Study Students

The University of Maine System is planning to pay federal work study students who have been actively employed in the last six weeks and who are not able to work via remote arrangements following the transition to online instruction and the steps taken to limit occupancy and the size of group gatherings at the University of Maine System campuses. For many students work study employment is critical to financing the cost of their college education and living expenses.

Guidance for work study students has been posted to the University's public health advisory page.