University Credit Union accepting applications for student scholarships

ORONO - University Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship program. Applications must be received through the UCU website no later than Friday, May 1.

For a fifth consecutive year, UCU will award $8,000 in scholarships to undergraduate students from each University of Maine System institution and Maine Maritime Academy. The scholarships are eight individual $1,000 awards given to one student enrolled at each of the following institutions: University of Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine at Farmington, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine at Machias, University of Maine at Presque Isle, the University of Southern Maine, and Maine Maritime Academy.

“UCU has deep roots in higher education, with our own beginnings right on the University of Maine campus in Orono,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of UCU. “We are proud to support our members who are investing in their future through the University of Maine System and Maine Maritime Academy.”

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must be UCU members in good standing with primary account ownership by May 1, 2020 and be entering the fall 2020 semester as an undergraduate student at one of the above institutions. Scholarship recipients are randomly chosen from the pool of qualified applicants for each of the eight institutions. Funds are disbursed directly to the student’s school. For full program details and to apply, visit www.ucu.maine.edu/scholarship/.

Since beginning its scholarship program in 2016, UCU has awarded 26 scholarships totaling $24,500 to students furthering their education.