University Credit Union announces $8,000 in scholarships

ORONO – University Credit Union, Maine’s only full-service financial institution chartered to serve University of Maine System students, employees, alumni and their families, is now accepting applications for its 2018 scholarship program. Applications must be received through the UCU website no later than Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

For a third consecutive year, UCU will award scholarships to first-year students entering any of the University of Maine System institutions, including University of Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine at Farmington, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine at Machias, University of Maine at Presque Isle, and University of Southern Maine, as well as Maine Maritime Academy.

“The mission of University Credit Union is to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives,” said Matthew Walsh, president and CEO of University Credit Union. “Paying for college is often the first significant financial investment a young person makes, and with the cost of education on the rise, scholarships are more important than ever to reduce the debt burden while demonstrating the real value of academic excellence, perseverance and hard work.”

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an incoming first-year student from each of the eight institutions. Applications include: previous academic honors, extracurricular involvement, community service, and motivation for continuing their education. To be considered, applicants must be a UCU member in good standing with primary account ownership. Recipients of the scholarship are chosen at random from qualified applicants. Funds will be disbursed directly to the school upon verification of enrollment in both semesters, and will be divided equally between the first and second semesters.

Since beginning its scholarship program in 2016, UCU has awarded 14 scholarships to students, totaling $12,500.

For more UCU scholarship details and to apply, visit www.ucu.maine.edu/scholarship/.

About University Credit Union

Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the seventh largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and the third largest in terms of total members. UCU has nine retail locations across the state serving University of Maine System students, employees, alumni and their families primarily. Branches are located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information, visit ucu.maine.edu.