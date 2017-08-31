University Credit Union named a 2017 Best Place to Work in Maine

ORONO – University Credit Union, Maine’s only full-service financial institution exclusively serving University of Maine System students, alumni, faculty, staff and their families, is proud to be named among the 2017 Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the second time UCU has earned a place on the highly-selective annual list of top-ranked employers in Maine, ranking in the medium-size employer category.

Best Places to Work in Maine was created in 2006 by the Society for Human Resource Management Maine State Council and Best Companies Group to recognize those large, medium and small employers that have created environments where people love to work. This year, 80 companies were named the Best Places to Work in Maine; the final rankings will be announced at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony on Oct. 10.

“When you serve a university system, interacting everyday with mascots and students and educators who also happen to be your customers, it’s hard not to have a great day at work,” said Matt Walsh, president and CEO of University Credit Union. “Over the past year, we’ve embraced how fun makes us a great place to work and bank, and being named to Best Places to Work in Maine is validation of that.”

Since its founding in 1967, UCU has maintained a commitment to four core values: caring, integrity, professionalism, and quality. With programs designed to engage employees, including a weekly “SMILE” email, a “Shark Tank”-style program for employees to test out ideas for improving efficiency, a “Good to Great” recognition board, an annual employee retreat, and more, UCU has embraced fun as its fifth core value to reflect its commitment to deliver an outstanding member and employee experience.

To be considered for Best Places to Work in Maine, employers complete a two-part review process. Part one accounts for 25 percent of the overall score, and includes an evaluation of workplace policy, practices and demographics. Part two is worth 75 percent of the overall score, and includes a survey to measure employee experience and satisfaction.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com.