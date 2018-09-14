University Credit Union named among the Best Places to Work in Maine

ORONO – University Credit Union, Maine’s only full-service financial institution exclusively serving University of Maine System students, employees, alumni and their families, is proud to again be named among the Best Places to Work in Maine.

This is the third year that UCU has ranked in the medium-size employer category, earning placement on the selective annual list of the top-ranked employers in Maine. Best Places to Work was created in 2006 by the Society for Human Resource Management Maine State Council and Best Companies Group.

Founded in 1967, UCU has consistently worked to exemplify its core values: caring, quality, professionalism, integrity, and fun. UCU’s dedication to these values has in turn created an engaging and supportive environment for employees and customers alike. With many volunteer opportunities, an annual employee retreat, wellness programs and employee awards, UCU’s values continue to be demonstrated often within the credit union’s multiple branches.

“When you serve an exciting, energetic and always changing field of membership like the University of Maine System and its alumni, it isn’t hard to envision how dynamic and engaging our everyday workplace is at University Credit Union,” said Deb White-Rideout, Executive Vice President for University Credit Union. “You can always count on a celebration happening somewhere at UCU, whether it’s a work anniversary, promotion, birthday, or simply recognizing great work on our ‘Good to Great’ intranet posting board. It really comes down to our employees and the pride they have for each other, and for our mission as a credit union, as to what makes UCU a fantastic place to work. Without them, we would not be where we are today.”

The 2018 Best Places to Work in Maine list consists of 75 small, medium-size and large companies recognized for creating outstanding work environments for their employees. The final rankings will be announced at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony on October 9, 2018.

To be considered for Best Places to Work in Maine, employers participated in a two-part review process. The first is an evaluation of the company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part of the process is worth 75% of the evaluation and consists of an employee survey to measure each employee’s experience and satisfaction within the company.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com or contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.