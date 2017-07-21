University Credit Union works to end hunger in Maine

FARMINGTON - University Credit Union was happy to present a check to the Good Shepherd Food Bank to benefit the W.G. Mallett School Food Pantry. The $560 dollars presented will cover the cost of supporting two families for an entire year.

The Mallett School Food Pantry serves families in the entire RSU 9 district and help to support 150 individuals monthly on average. While many pantries must cap assistance at one visit per month, families and students are encouraged to visit Good Shepherd Food Bank more frequently as their needs dictate.

University Credit Union has a goal to support education in Maine and is part of the Ending Hunger Campaign organized by the Maine Credit Union League. "This donation compliments what UCU is here to support in our community and we are happy to assist RSU 9 with a goal to eliminate childhood hunger and to help their students be successful in their studies," said Beth Beaudoin, UCU Farmington Branch Manager, "we hope that others will also support this goal and make a big impact in our community."

"Community support like this donation from UCU is a huge help," Katie Hallman, the WG Mallett Food Pantry Coordinator said, "it makes such a difference to the families in the RSU school district that they can come to the school—a location that they’re comfortable in—and participate in the program."