Upcoming CareerCenter workshops

EAST WILTON - For those who are looking to make a change in careers or get a new job, the Wilton CareerCenter offers a variety of programs for job seekers. All workshops and events are held at the CareerCenter unless otherwise noted. To register for sessions held at the CareerCenter, call 645-5800.

January 2017 Workshops:

Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

This is an orientation for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. Orientations are held the first Thursday of the month. Service providers are also welcome to attend. Registration not required.

“Employer Expectations” on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The workshop will cover the following topics: Creating a Great Resume, Preparing for Your Interview, Preparing for a New Job. Individual follow-ups may occur for Resume Critique as requested. This workshop is facilitated by Barclaycard US. It is not a recruitment effort for Barclaycard US; it is a workshop for people applying for all different types of jobs. Slots are limited; please call 645-5800 to RSVP.

MEOC-101-Essentials of College Planning on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This workshop introduces people to educational opportunities in general and MEOC services in particular. This interactive workshop touches on the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career and study skills. The Financial Aid portion of this workshop will provide an overview of financial basics and the completion of the Free Application of Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Please call to pre-register: 1-800-281-3703 for this session.

Introduction to Self-Employment on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, from 1 to 3 p.m.

This one-session workshop will help you decide if self-employment is the right choice for you. The class covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. There is no fee for this class. There is limited class space and pre-registration is required. To register or FMI contact Karleen Andrews at New Ventures Maine 207-557-1885 or karleen.andrews@maine.edu.

Small Business Trainings

Small Business Administration will be offering three different workshops “Starting Your Own Small Business” Access to Capital” and “ Federal and State Resources for Small Business” Most of these Workshops are two hours long. For more information please call Bill Card at 1-207-622-8555.

The Wilton CareerCenter is located at 865 US Route 2E Wilton. Telephone 207-645-5800; toll free 1-800-982-4311; TTY: Maine Relay 711 to set up an Appointment. These workshops are at no cost to the public. All workshops begin promptly at listed times. Registration required­­­.

CareerCenter partners include WMCA CareerCenter Services and Maine Department of Labor. We are equal opportunity providers. Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities upon request.