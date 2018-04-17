Upcoming law enforcement training at Central Maine Community College

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer two unique professional development courses for those working in the law enforcement field, both led by retired Lieutenant Kevin Dillon of L.O.C.K.U.P. Police Combat Arrest and Control Systems.

The first, offered on Monday, May 14, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., titled Police Use of Force for Command, Supervisors, and Trainers, will examine the most recent and up-to-date issues that specifically impact executive, and mid-level managers concerning police use of force incidents. This broad overview concentrates on multiple issues ranging from daily officer citizen complaints to investigative issues involving deadly force encounters.

The second course, offered on Friday, May 18, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., titled Law Enforcement Active De-escalation Strategies (L.E.A.D.S.) focuses on tactics to recognize and handle aggression versus stimulating aggression. Participants will learn active deescalation strategies that can be used to avoid or resolve interactions in difficult situations. The course also expands upon distraction techniques that promote successful tactical applications, and discusses tactical responses when diffusion tactics are inappropriate or ineffective.

The cost for each course is $125. For more information or to register, please contact the Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/training. The deadline for registration is Friday, May 11.