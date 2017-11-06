Updates on effort to expand broadband Internet in Franklin County

FARMINGTON - In January a collection of committed community and economic development groups throughout the county, including the Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, Greater Franklin Development Council, Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, The Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee and the Sandy River Business Association, applied for state funds to support a plan to address providing reliable and functional broadband connectivity throughout Franklin County.

Since January the Franklin County Broadband Initiative has had success with two significant grants, one from the state agency ConnectME Authority and the other from the County Tax Increment Finance account. The latter award is contingent upon all 22 towns and the Unorganized Territories sharing the cost burden of $20,000. Through clear communication and diligent outreach, the FCBI is very proud to say that it has financial commitments from 21 towns to date.

While FCBI has been fundraising for this plan, contractor James W. Sewall Company from Old Town has been working towards completing the Broadband Connectivity plan by the end of this calendar year. Sewall has been collecting on-the-ground data to identify gaps in coverage and to compare actual service with advertised services. Upon completion of the plan each town will be provided data to support a menu of speeds and corresponding costs to implement connectivity within their respective towns. Participating towns will benefit with access to the upcoming public and private programs that can contribute to supporting this significant infrastructure work.

Evidence shows that broadband connectivity encourages many positive outcomes for a community:

Economic Development: grow and attract businesses and enable employees to telecommute to distant places.

On-line Educational Opportunities: school homework, on-line college courses, professional development.

Telehealth Medical Assistance: Increase access to and quality of healthcare in rural communities.

It also makes a community a more attractive place to live, work, and play, especially for young people

FCBI is excited to report on our progress to date and will continue to share developments.