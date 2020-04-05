Updates to Wilton town-owned services

WILTON - As a result of the Governor’s “Stay Healthy at Home” Order, the following is an update to the Town of Wilton services. All Public Buildings in Wilton, including the Town Office, Public Safety Building, Recreation Department Buildings, Highway Department Garage and Wastewater Plant Buildings, will continue to be closed to the public. All in person meetings are cancelled.

Town staff will continue to work at their various department sites in smaller team groups and will still respond to resident’s questions and concerns through phone and email.

The following is updated information regarding registrations, licenses and individual department notices.

To Re-register Your Vehicle, ATV’s, Trailers and Hunting & Fishing Licenses: Registrations can be done through the Town Office by email and mail. Please call 645-4961 for information on how this can be accomplished. You may also perform reregistration’s through a link on our website. Go to www.wiltonmaine.org; on-line registrations are located on the right-hand green box located mid-way on the home page. Click on this box and you will see the links to Vehicle Registrations, ATV’s Snowmobiles, Trailers and Hunting & Fishing Licenses. For vehicle registration’s, you will need your old registration, insurance card and mileage. You will not be able to register new vehicles on line – call the Town office for new vehicle registrations.

For on-line registrations, you may need a printer in some cases. If you have questions on re-registering vehicles and trailers on-line or obtaining licenses, please give us a call at 645-4961. You will receive your registration and stickers in the mail from the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles; keep a printed confirmation with you until you receive your registration.

To Register New Vehicles and Boats. You may call the Town Office at 645-4961 or email clerk@wiltonmaine.org and we will provide options on how we can register your new vehicle and boats.

Note: Emergency Legislation has been approved regarding registrations: Licenses & Registrations (Part F). (1) Extends until 30 days after the end of the public health emergency, registrations for motor vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATV), watercraft and dogs issued by the municipality.

To Pay Property Taxes and Water & Sewer Bills: Although we cannot accept payments online, you do have the option of mailing your payments to the Town of Wilton, 158 Weld Road, Wilton, ME 04294. We also have a drop box in the entryway of the Town Office where payments can be left at any time. If you need a receipt sent to you, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. Please also include your phone number on your payment in case there are any questions. The second half of the tax payments are due May 1. If you are unable to locate your original tax bill, please call the Town Office at 645-4961. To reach the Utility Clerk with Water and Sewer payment questions, please email: h2o@wiltonmaine.org.

Recreation Department – All Recreation Department Buildings are closed and RSU 9 has suspended use of the schools for outside activities such as the Wilton Recreation Department’s. There will be no baseball/softball clinics until further notice, and no adult activities such as pickle ball, cornhole, men's basketball or disk golf. We will post on Facebook and the Town’s website when the Recreation Department is able to resume use of the gym. The phone number at the Recreation Department is 645-4825.

Updates for registrations for spring and summer sports will be on the Wilton Recreation Department Facebook page and the Town of Wilton Website.

Kineowatha Park will be opened once the roads are ready for vehicle traffic. All other town parks will remain open. The Governor’s Order allows for engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, or fishing but only in compliance with the gathering restriction in Executive Order 14 FY 19/20 and all applicable social distancing guidance published by the U.S. and Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please do not pursue these outdoor activities in groups and maintain your social distance. We ask that you do not use the playground equipment as we do not have the means to sanitize the equipment. At this time, all public restrooms at Kineowatha Park will remain closed.

Code Enforcement and Assessor: The Code Enforcement Officer may be reached by email at ceo@wiltonmaine.org. The Assessor may be reached by email at assessor@wiltonmaine.org.

Police & Fire Services – The Public Safety Building is closed to anyone except essential personnel. There will be no changes by our departments to responding to Police and Fire calls, but you may notice that our personnel will be taking various precautions to protect you and themselves. If you have any concerns, please call the Public Safety Department at 645-4222. If you have an Emergency, call 911, or if you have an after-hours call and need to speak with an officer, please call Franklin County Dispatch at 778-6140.

To obtain Fire Department Burn Permits - This can be done through a link on our website. Go to www.wiltonmaine.org, to the green box on the right hand side of the home page, located mid-way on this page. You will see the link to on-line fire permit system.

Highway Department & Sewer/Water Department – If you have a concern regarding road issues, please call the Town Office at 645-4961 or the Highway Garage at 645-4883. Please call the Town Office at 645-4961 for any water or sewer issues.

Transfer Station & Recycling Center - The Share Shack remains closed. Transfer Station personnel will be limiting the number of vehicles allowed at any one time in the disposal area on the weekends. Staff will continue practicing “social distancing”, and will not be handling resident’s trash and recyclables.

Selectboard Meetings – Board Meetings are held the first and third Tuesday’s of each month at 6:00 pm at the Wilton Town Office. For the present time, until further notice, Selectboard meetings will be held remotely. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 7, 2020. To determine how you may participate or view the meetings, please visit the Town’s website. www.wiltonmaine.org and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ for information. If you have questions or comments prior to the meeting, please call the Wilton Town Office at 645-4961. Agendas will be posted on the Town’s website, www.wiltonmaine.org.

To contact the Town Manager, email: manager@wiltonmaine.org or call 645-4961. For General Assistance questions, email: office@wiltonmaine.org. General Assistance applications are located in the entry way of the Town Office.

For more information and ongoing updates for the Coronavirus please check out:

CDC: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/airborne/coronavirus.shtml

World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Call 211, Maine’s informational helpline, for general information.

As always, please contact us at 645-4961 and

check out our Facebook pages and Website (www.wiltonmaine.org) for community information.