USDA has more than $400 million still available for renewable energy/energy efficiency loan guarantees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley today encouraged farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to increasing economic development in rural communities across the country through strong partnerships with rural businesses,” Baxley said. “USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program is an important tool to help strengthen and grow the rural economy.”

USDA Rural Development State Director Timothy P. Hobbs said, “Thriving rural Maine businesses are key to building prosperous communities. USDA Rural Development’s REAP Guaranteed Program can help businesses save on energy costs by installing renewable energy systems that also protect Maine’s pristine environment.”

USDA accepts applications for REAP funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.

REAP funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration.

Recent examples of Rural Energy for America Program Guaranteed Loans to Maine recipients include Cooper Farms, Inc., in Monmouth.