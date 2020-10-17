USDA to provide additional direct assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by drought

A lack of moisture, over an extended period of time, has caused producers in Franklin County to suffer from the effects of severe drought conditions. Farms and ranches experiencing severe drought conditions may be eligible for cost-share assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program. This disaster program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency, which provides cost-share

assistance if the damage is so severe that water available for livestock or orchards and vineyards has been reduced below normal to the extent that neither can survive without additional water.

A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost shares not to exceed 75 percent of the cost of installing eligible measures. Certain individuals may be eligible for cost sharing up to 90 percent of the cost of installing eligible measures. Cost-share assistance is limited to $200,000 per person or legal entity per natural disaster and the availability of funds. Approved practices and measures may include:

installing pipelines or other facilities for livestock water or existing irrigation systems for orchards and vineyards constructing and deepening wells for livestock water developing springs or seeps for livestock water



Producers who have experienced severe drought conditions requiring outside assistance to provide supplemental emergency livestock water may contact the local FSA County Office. Requests for assistance will be accepted at the Franklin FSA County Office from Oct. 14, 2020 to Nov. 12, 2020.

To be eligible for cost shares, practices shall not be started until a request has first been filed at the Franklin FSA County Office and an onsite inspection of the problem area has been made by COC or its representative.

COC will review the inspection findings when considering the request for cost shares.