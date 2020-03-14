UWTVA grant writing workshop

FARMINGTON - United Way is excited to collaborate with University of Maine at Farmington Professor, Karen Barrett, PhD to offer a unique opportunity to learn more about grant writing; a skill that anyone working in the non-profit sector would benefit from having.

A brief description of the class can be found below. Please note that class sized will be limited to 15 participants to ensure a more productive learning environment.

Grant Writing: Next steps to achieve success

When: April 17 and April 25, 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Cost: $100 (includes refreshments)

Workshop leader: Professor Karen Barrett, PhD

Location: University of Maine Farmington, classroom TBD

Reminder: Limit of 15 so register early by calling 778-5048 or emailing director@uwtva.org

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area's mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community.