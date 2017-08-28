Franklin Countys First News

UWTVA hosts grant writing workshop Sept. 7 and 14

FARMINGTON - Funding the good work of area non-profits, schools, towns, etc. is always a challenge. Knowing where to go for data, how to write succinctly but impactfully, who to collaborate with, and how to evaluate what we do are all frequently asked questions.

This September United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is hosting a two-day grant writing workshop to try to help us all answer some of these questions.

Winning the Race While Taking On Water: Grant Writing in Challenging Seas will take place on Sept. 7 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Maine at Farmington. See below for details.

