UWTVA Partner Spotlight: Catholic Charities

FARMINGTON - Catholic Charities Maine is one of the state’s largest non-profit social service agencies. Founded in 1966, its mission is to empower and strengthen individuals and families of all faiths by providing innovative community-based social services throughout Maine. Programs range from serving children and persons struggling with mental health and substance use disorder, to refugees and seniors. SEARCH, which was created in 1975, is one of the oldest programs and is now available locally - with funding from United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. SEARCH stands for Seek Elderly Alone, Renew Courage and Hope. Highly trained volunteers are custom-matched with vulnerable older adults who visit weekly or bi-weekly and provide companionship, transportation to grocery shopping, and socialization opportunities. They also connect the senior they are matched with to additional community resources as needed.

As a Community Partner of UWTVA in 2018, SEARCH served a total of 32 local seniors. (7 from Jay, 12 from Farmington, 1 from Livermore, 5 from Livermore Falls, and 7 from Wilton.) If you would like to volunteer, or know a senior who could benefit from companionship, please call 207-778-8550 or email jallaire@ccmaine.org.

