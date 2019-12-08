UWTVA seeks Hope Fund volunteer application coordinator

FARMINGTON - The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is looking for the right person to coordinate applications for the Hope Fund. The purpose of The Hope Fund is to provide assistance for unmet needs of children in Greater Franklin County, Livermore and Livermore Falls, with a particular emphasis on removing barriers to enable low-income children to engage in a wide variety of enriching experiences in which they would not otherwise be able to participate.

Because the intent of The Hope Fund is to raise aspirations for area youth and expose young people to opportunities they may not otherwise engage in, support is considered for a broad range of activities. This includes, but is not limited to: therapeutic recreation; athletic team participation; camps (including summer camps and those for special needs students); after school programs (i.e., in arts, robotics, etc.); musical instruments, etc.. Funding could be used for registration fees and/or for equipment or materials needed to participate.

Assistance through The Hope Fund is determined by an application which is available by clicking the visiting www.uwtva.org under ‘what we do’, then the Hope Fund. The application is also available at the United Way office, 218, Fairbanks Rd., Farmington. Applications are due by the last day of each month, reviewed the first Thursday of the following month but a committee of community members. Decisions are made then and checks are cut and sent.

Responsibilities of the Volunteer Hope Fund Coordinator include:

• Attending monthly meetings (first Thursday of each month)

• Tracking and clarifying applications prior to the meeting

• Communicating with the Hope Fund Committee

• Sending out status letters to applicants

• Check in with vendors on use and obtain feedback

• Work with recipients and families to get testimonials

Anyone interested in this unique, youth-focused volunteer role should call Kendra at 778-5048 or email finance@uwtva.org. We look forward to working with someone on this unique opportunity. For more information about United Way, visit www.uwtva.org, call the office at (207) 778-5048, visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva), or stop by the office at 218 Fairbanks Rd. in Farmington.