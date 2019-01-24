UWTVA starts community investments and celebrates 211

FARMINGTON - At the beginning of each year, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area (UWTVA) gathers volunteer community members to meet, with the difficult task of investing in Community Partners with the money raised throughout our campaign year. It is often difficult in that there is often more need than there is money to invest. United Way is always honored to support the good work in this community addressing needs like, meals for seniors, education for children in our schools, access to transportation and dental services, access to food and shelter, fuel and heating resources, children’s services and so much more. This year’s presentations begin the week of January 14th and there is a team of 12 community members, ranging from Rangeley to Starks, to the Jay, Livermore Falls, Livermore area. This team has the task of listening to 17+ presentations, asking detailed questions, and determining how the funds will be distributed. The committee is chaired by RaeAnn Pike, Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer at Franklin Savings Bank. United Way is grateful to have the time and talent of the following committee volunteers:

RaeAnn Pike – Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer at Franklin Savings Bank

Becky Davis-Allen – Vice President, Mortgage Loan Office at Bangor Savings Bank

Courtney Wicker – Case Manager at Hope Association

Donald Miller, Retired Educator

Fred Britton – Associate CIO, University of Maine System

Shaun Riggs – Owner, The Dugout Bar and Grill

Patty Byers – Retired fundraiser

Jennifer Zweig-Hebert – Town Clerk in Starks

Chris Hollingsworth – Principal at Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Wendy Bourassa – HR Specialist/Communications Specialist at Verso Paper

Jennifer Stone – Guidance Counselor at Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Terri Winslow – Branch Manager at Eagle Elevator

Susan Terhune – Owner, State Farm Insurance

In addition to recognizing these volunteers, United Way would also like to inform everyone that February is 211 month – an opportunity to raise awareness of this valuable resource. Many of our community partners can be found listed on 211 and where so many human services resources are conveniently located. It is a 24x7, confidential, staffed call center with information on human services information, resources, and services. This information is shared confidentially with callers (or you can text and search on line) based on zip code, which means information you get is local to YOU.

For more information on 211 and the services that it provides visit their website at www.211maine.org or feel free to just dial 211. For more information about United Way, please visit the website at www.uwtva.org, call (207) 778-5048, visit Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) or come visit at 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.