UWTVA welcomes Loaned Executive

FARMINGTON - The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is excited to welcome Casey Wrigley to the team as the dedicated Loaned Executive from Hannaford. Casey, originally from Oakland, has been with Hannaford since early 2016 and found his career on the fast track. Starting out as the Produce Manager, a year later he was promoted to the Evening Operations Manager (EOM) and now is on the training path for Assistant Store Manager. He takes a hiatus from the rigorous training to serve as Loaned Executive with the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area; developing very different, yet very applicable professional skills.

A little background on what a ‘Loaned Executive’ is: each fall, when large numbers of area companies hold their workplace giving campaigns, a Loaned Executive works with United Way (this is a nationwide program) to help raise visibility, awareness of resources, and reach our fundraising goal. Concentrated into just four months, it's hard work, but also a tremendous opportunity to get acquainted with local issues and those working on them. It's also a chance to network in the business community and make contacts that can later benefit the Loaned Executive as well as the Loaned Executive's company, in this case, Hannaford.

Companies typically choose rising stars for their Loaned Execs, or alternatively seasoned leaders who can add particular value thanks to deep experience. Sometimes companies who can't spare someone will instead sponsor United Way to hire someone in the company's name. Either way, it makes a deep impact on United Way's ability to reach out and have a successful campaign.

Casey is very excited about his opportunity and has hit the ground running. He hopes to help United Way increase funds and is anxious to see the day-to-day needs and resources and do what he can to help. Casey is a graduate of UMF and has lived in Farmington now for 6 years. He currently resides here with his girlfriend and has worked at Hannaford since his graduation. He enjoys his work, and in his free time enjoys skiing, golf and spending time with his family. In his first few days with United Way he comments that, “he appreciates the opportunity Hannaford is giving him and that it is amazing how much work a staff of three can do, I’m excited to add my part and make a difference.” Since the start of his Hannaford career he has known that their relationship with United Way is strong and that Hannaford is always striving to give back. He is honored to have this professional development opportunity where he can also focus on giving back.

If you see Casey out and about, feel free to welcome him to the team. United Way is excited to have him, from now until early December, when he will again be off on his management training path.

For more information about the United Way, call (207) 778-5048, visit the website www.uwtva.org, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or come visit at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington.