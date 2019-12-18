Verso Corporation’s Androscoggin Mill United Way Campaign exceeds expectations

JAY - United Way was on site for the big reveal as several Androscoggin Mill employees gathered in the conference room to announce the final number for this years United Way workplace campaign.

Each year Verso and its Androscoggin Mill employees are avid supporters of United Way, with more than 50 percent of the employees choosing to contribute to United Way through payroll deduction. This year, the campaign team at Verso, led again by Doug DiPasquale, set two major goals: to increase participation AND maintain the total: from 60 percent participation and a total contribution of $100,000 to at least 70 percent participation and $100,000. The large check was unrolled slowly to draw out the dramatic affect and cheers were loud and long when the $100,167.83 total was visible. Androscoggin Mill employees exceeded both goals, boasting a participation rate of 72.4 percent this year. The mill has a large number of new employees and many long-time employees scheduled to retire.

This year the planning committee worked hard to offer unique incentives for the drawings, ranging from front row parking spots, to Stub Hub tickets, to local gift certificates. All donors will receive a company wind breaker in addition to being eligible for various prize drawings. The approach this year was to ‘bring United Way to the employees’, much like last year, rather than have the employees come to United Way (traditionally a resource fair or larger-scale meeting before or after 12-hour shifts). This required 40+ meetings out on the mill floor where United Way staff was escorted by Safety Specialists to meet directly with employees, thank them, and share valuable information about things United Way does in the community.

Contributions from workplace campaigns support programs offered in the community like Meals on Wheels, housing/shelter, food, heating assistance, and Literacy Volunteers, to name a few. Contributions also help support initiatives coordinated by the United Way like Packs for Progress (backpacks and supplies provided to area children who need it) and the Community Energy Challenge where custom-made interior windows are made in community workshops to help save energy costs. Children have access to camps and recreational opportunities or therapeutic services through the Hope Fund. Basic needs (fuel, shelter, food through The Very Basics Fund are also made possible through the support of generous donors.

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, please call 778-5048, visit at 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington, visit www.uwtva.org or check out Facebook, www.facebook.com/uwtva