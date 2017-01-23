Verso employees contribute $70K to local United Way

FARMINGTON - United Way of the Tri-Valley Area's annual fundraising campaign will end this April, and there are many to thank, including the employees of Verso mill in Jay, who recently contributed nearly $71,000 as part of their annual workplace campaign.

"This is a tremendous achievement as the mill has been reducing its workforce as the paper industry experiences challenges," said Lisa Laflin, executive director of the local United Way.

Acknowledging the generosity of donors, United Way of the Tri-Valley Area board president, Peter Smith of Carrabassett Valley noted,“The continued support from Verso employees demonstrates their commitment to our community and is especially humbling given the economic uncertainty facing all Verso employees at this time. Along with United Way campaign chair, Becky Davis-Allen, I thank each of the Verso employees, and the hundreds of others who have given to this year’s campaign, for the support which will help those in need in our community. Thank you.”

The United Way invites everyone to attend its annual meeting on Thursday, March 16, 2017 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Calzolaio Pasta Company in Wilton. At this meeting all donors will be celebrated, there will be a special year-in-review, and United Way's Community Partners will be announced.

In addition, the Annual Gary A. LaGrange Community Impact Award will be given to recognize the impact a business, individual, coalition, couple, or organization has had on greater Franklin County. Past recipients have included Barclays, Peter Judkins of Franklin Savings Bank, Crystal Cook of the United Methodist Economic Ministry, and Western Maine Homeless Outreach. Last year's award winners were Brent and Bertha Smith who were recognized for their legacy of supporting individuals with special needs.

Nominations are being sought now. For a form, call United Way at 778-5048, or visit here.