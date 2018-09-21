Volunteer training opportunity available

ORONO - Registration is now open for the 2018 Blaine House Conference on Service and Volunteerism! This is the only statewide conference for people who lead volunteers and is an excellent professional development and networking opportunity.

Date: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Time: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Location: D.P. Corbett Business Building, University of Maine, Flagstaff Road, Orono, Maine 04469

Cost: $90, Please register by October 1st.

Theme: “A Whole New World: Put Service to the Test”

This year’s conference will offer sessions on coping with a burgeoning “to do” list, engaging people who’ve experienced trauma as volunteers, helping communities respond to opioid and substance use problems through volunteer engagement, ensuring volunteer programs are inclusive, and much more.

Learn more and register here: www.regonline.com/2018bhcsv

For general conference information, please visit www.volunteermaine.org. The Maine Commission for Community Service builds capacity and sustainability in Maine's volunteer sector by funding service programs, developing volunteer managers and service-learning practitioners, raising awareness of the scope and the impact of the volunteer sector, and encouraging an ethic of service. To learn more about the Maine Commission for Community Service visit the website at www.maineservicecommission.gov.