Voting for Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s “Community Matters More” grants opens Monday

BANGOR - The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation wants to hear from Maine and New Hampshire residents on what nonprofits are making a difference in their communities. The answers will determine the recipients of this year’s Community Matters More grants, an annual program of the Foundation where the public’s vote determines which nonprofits in Maine and New Hampshire will receive a grant.

Voting for the 14th annual Bangor Savings Bank Foundation Community Matters More grant program opens February 1, 2021 and will last throughout the month of February. This year, more than $140,000 will be awarded to 44 local nonprofit organizations in Maine and New Hampshire. All voting takes place online at www.Bangor.com/cmm through February 28th.

“We believe in focusing on the needs that matter most to the communities we serve, and this program allows us to hear directly from our community members,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO, Bob Montgomery-Rice. “It gives them an opportunity to rally for their favorite local nonprofits and provides communities a voice in how we can meaningfully give.”

The program will award $5,000 grants to the organizations with the most votes in each geographical region, which includes eight regions of Maine and three regions of New Hampshire. Runner-up nonprofits on the ballot and the organizations with the most write-in votes will receive grants ranging from $1,000 - $4,000.

Individuals can vote for up to five (5) different organizations from any of the regions listed, including any write-in organizations. Grant winners will be announced in March.

Since its inception in 2007, the Community Matters More program has awarded almost $1.5 million to more than 500 organizations. The program started in support of nonprofits that play an important role in many lives and has steadily grown through the years.

To learn more about the Community Matters More grant program and to complete an online ballot, visit www.bangor.com/cmm.