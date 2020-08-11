Swim to the Sky helps businesses realize vision

FARMINGTON - A new business, Swim to the Sky, aims to help businesses remove barriers to realize their vision or mission statement. Vision creates meaning in life, gives a sense of purpose and an opportunity to be part of something greater; Swim to the Sky hopes to assist Maine businesses in reaching that point.

Though that path can look different from business to business, it often involves enhancing communication, creating collaborative work practices and creating or modifying the training and professional development programs in the workplace.

Swim to the Sky's vision is to empower all people and organizations to "soar" by providing resources and solutions that help embed interconnectedness and compassion. Sheila Adkins, MS, CPTD founded Swim to the Sky LLC, a talent development consulting business, to help people and organizations in Maine realize their vision. She is a Certified Professional in Talent Development with more than 20 years of experience helping business in many industries – banking, retail, education, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, call centers.

Adkins holds a MS in Adult and Higher Education and several certifications in training facilitation and evaluation. She is a certified facilitator for Everything DiSC® Workplace and a Level 1 certified facilitator for Compassionate Integrity Training through Life University Center for Compassion, Integrity and Secular Ethics.