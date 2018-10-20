Franklin Countys First News

WDC candidate meet and greet brings more than 40

October 20, 2018

WILTON - Over 40 people gathered last Saturday night for the Wilton Democratic Committee’s Candidate Meet & Greet at the Wilton Lions Club, to enjoy refreshments and speak with candidates on the November ballot.

Candidates spoke and answered questions regarding a variety of topics: including healthcare, the economy and tax relief, the environment, bipartisanship, food insecurity, and education. Speakers included: Jared Golden, for Congressional District 2; Paul Mills, on behalf of his sister Janet Mills for Governor; Jan Collins (of Wilton), for State Senate District 17 (which includes all of Franklin Co. and parts of Kennebec Co.); Cherieann Harrison (of Wilton), for State Representative District 114 (which encompasses Chesterville, Industry, New Vineyard, Strong, Temple and Wilton); Tina Riley, (incumbent) for State Rep District 74; Pam Prodan (of Wilton, incumbent) for Franklin County Treasurer; and Andrew Robinson, (incumbent) for District Attorney (Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin Counties).

Voters can submit their absentee ballot now, or vote at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

