Western Maine Community Action awarded $5,000 grant

WILTON - The Western Maine Community Action received a $5,000 grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and HUB International New England to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income families and individuals in its Women, Infants and Children and Senior Food programs.

WMCA has a longstanding commitment of providing services to alleviate the conditions of economic uncertainty and advocating for changes to eliminate the causes of poverty for low and moderate income Mainers in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.