Western Maine Family Health Center welcomes Joline Sage

LIVERMORE FALLS – Western Maine Family Health Center will be welcoming Joline Sage, FNP, to the medical team in January.

Sage is a family nurse practitioner who has been providing family healthcare in Western Maine since obtaining her master’s degree in nursing from St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine in 2014. Previously, she worked as a registered nurse in outpatient and hospital settings after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in nursing through University of Phoenix, Arizona. Her areas of clinical interest include geriatric care, women's health, preventive care and chronic disease management.

“I became a Nurse Practitioner to expand my nursing career to allow me to care for the patient as a whole," Sage said. "I enjoy learning from my patients as much as I do helping them to understand their medical conditions. I chose Western Maine because I was impressed with the amount of resources that are available to patients of the community and want to be a part of that."

Sage will be joining nurse practitioners Emma Ansara and Michelle Sweetser who provide medical care to patients of all ages. In addition, Dianne Raymond offers adult psychiatric medication management and Alyson Byard assists patients with behavioral health needs.

Western Maine Family Health Center joined the HealthReach family in 1987 and serves the towns of Canton, Fayette, Hartford, Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls, and Sumner, as well as surrounding towns such as Chesterville, Farmington, New Sharon, and Wilton.