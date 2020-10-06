Western Maine Homeless Outreach and Kennebec Behavioral Health latest to receive United Way funding

FARMINGTON - The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and partners are working hard to respond to meet the short and long term needs of individuals and families. The last six months have been focused on helping those that have been impacted by COVID-19. 26 programs received support.

Organizations that serve populations in need every day are finding themselves under-resourced to serve a growing demand for those services. As we rise above the challenges heightened because of the pandemic, we are looking to help with the ongoing basic needs of Greater Franklin County residents.

United Way is seeking applications to its Very Basics Fund. Applications are due Oct. 31. The next opportunity for applications will be in April 2021.

Non-profits, including schools, municipalities, and faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply. Visit https://www.uwtva.org/what-we-do/funding/very-basics-fund for more information and application.

So far, United Way has helped the following organizations:

SeniorsPlus - Meals on Wheels

Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry - Heating assistance

Phillips Area Food Pantry - Food

RSU 9 - Volunteer incentives for those who are delivering food to students and coolers to keep food safe

Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard - Food

Community Concepts Incorporated- Transportation costs for food delivery to Head Start families and supplies

Franklin County Children's Task Force - Food boxes for Greater Franklin County families during April school vacation

Greater Franklin Development Council - Food for Kingfield Elementary School families during April school vacation

Rangeley Lakes Regional School Student Assistance Program - Food and other needed supplies for families

University of Maine Farmington - Commitment to clean and professionally sanitize rooms if used by first responders to social distance from families as part of an agreement with Maine Emergency Management

Catholic Charities - Personal Protective Equipment and supplies for seniors participating in the SEARCH program and mileage reimbursement for volunteers delivering supplies

Partners for Children's Oral Health - Toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and educational material distribution via school lunch program delivery to promote good oral hygiene when access to oral health care is limited

Rural Community Action Ministry - Food and supplies for Essentials Box serving Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay, and mileage reimbursement for expanded food and supplies delivery service

Franklin County Children's Task Force - Second request, additional support for food boxes for families

Community Concepts Incorporated - Second request, diapers, wipes, pull-ups

Stratton-Eustis Lions Club - Food for Snack Pack program

The Children's Advocacy Center - A program of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services - HIPAA-compliant ZOOM membership to allow for continuity of services; additional technology and sanitizing products

Children's Center - Sanitizing products to safely resume providing services to young children with disabilities

Mission at the Eastward - materials and supplies for home rehab program and sanitizing products

Old South Congregational Church - Youth Group - Food and food packaging for Tuesday Night Supper Club, a weekly free dinner program for the community

Literacy Volunteers - books, postage, training and administrative costs for pivoting to a virtual instructional environment

Maine Mountain Children's House - PPE and supplies to safely open this non-profit childcare facility in northern Franklin County

Western Maine Homeless Outreach - Emergency housing support; first month's security deposits and homeless navigation services

Kennebec Behavioral Health - Assistance with co-pays and other mental health service payments

For more information about the United Way and any up-coming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org