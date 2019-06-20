Western Maine Play Museum hires executive director

WILTON - Western Maine Play Museum is thrilled to announce that they have hired Joni James to be the museum’s first Executive Director.

James has been a long-time volunteer for WMPM: she created a promotional video for the project, designed the museum’s first website, has been an active participant over many years with the exhibit committee, and most recently helped to clean and paint the interior before the 3rd Annual Gala and Experience Auction on June 15. She was introduced in her new capacity at this recent fundraiser and gave a charming and moving speech about the importance of being a leader and making the hard decisions that are sometimes needed to care for and protect children.

James is well known in the community for her photography and videography for families and businesses, volunteering in different capacities at RSU 9 schools, helping to establish the Sparrow’s Nest Theater, her many years directing Senior High Week at Camp at the Eastward, as well as leading the Eastward Players and Sparrow’s Song Youth Choir. James has experience with both business start-up and leadership in children’s programming that will be vital to the museum during this first year of operation and into the future.

“I am overjoyed to be chosen for this position," James said. "I cannot wait to meet all of the smiling faces that will come to visit us at the museum. We have so many fabulous plans in the works, and I’m so excited to play my part in making them come to life.”

WMPM’s board of directors has great confidence that James will gracefully navigate the upcoming transition from fundraising and reconstruction to being fully operational.

James will be taking over the daily management of the museum in the weeks leading up to the public opening on Aug. 3. Because this public opening will fall on the Saturday of Wilton’s annual Blueberry Festival, WMPM will be doing 30 minute timed-admission at a reduced rate to keep excited community members moving through the building at regular intervals. Timed-admissions will begin immediately following the parade which passes directly by the museum.

As previously mentioned, a successful beginning to the fundraising year was capped off on June 15th at the 3rd Annual Gala and Experience Auction during which $10,000 was raised. A full $10,000 is being matched by the Cook Family Charitable Trust so the evening brought in a grand total of $20,000. Event-goers were able to preview the museum, eat delicious food and drink provided by Calzolaio Pasta Co., and participate in a lively and entertaining auction that was emceed by Dan Ryder and Jeff Bailey of the Teacher’s Lounge Mafia. This event has been the museum’s largest annual fundraiser and it was especially exciting for organizers to let the public into the building to see all of the progress that has been made. WMPM would like to thank all of the businesses and volunteers that helped to make the evening such a success.

