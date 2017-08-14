Western Maine Play Museum reaches milestone fundraising efforts

WILTON - Western Maine Play Museum is excited to announce that due to success with summer fundraising that they will be moving forward with finishing museum renovations sooner than expected. The good news began in June when WMPM reached an important milestone— raising the $350k needed to receive their $150k matching grant from Sandy River Charitable Foundation. This total of $500k was WMPM’s initial reconstruction goal, so it was an important symbol for supporters even though it no longer represented the true cost of updating their building.

Due to cost overruns, the new reconstruction goal was closer to $530k and that was without completing the attached carriage house which was tabled as a “phase 2” to be finished after the main part of the building and with separate fundraising needed. Much of the cost overruns can be attributed to fire safety requirements: a sprinkler system and a new addition to house a wheelchair lift and an up-to-code stairwell. The good news is that with these improvements the building will be completely modernized, accessible, and safe for all of its visitors.

In the beginning of July, WMPM received the news that the town of Wilton had won their state façade grant. WMPM was an active participant in the town’s efforts to receive $150,000 which will be divided among several Main Street businesses for the purpose of improving their facades. WMPM has been earmarked for $30k of these funds which will cover their remaining reconstruction gap. To receive these funds WMPM will have to make $60k worth of improvements to the façade and then be reimbursed half of this. Fortunately, there are still many façade projects needing to be done on the museum including ramps, exterior doors, lighting, signage, masonry in the courtyard and more. WMPM plans on having this work completed in the fall so passersby will soon see exciting changes happening to the exterior.

The last piece of exciting news for WMPM came on August 4 when town manager, Rhonda Irish, received a call from Senator Susan Collins office declaring the Town of Wilton and WMPM winners of a Northern Border Regional Commission grant for $157,484. This grant had been authorized by Wilton’s select board in late spring and had been written by members of WMPM’s board of directors. NBRC funding will upgrade their Main Street water connection from residential to commercial, allow for a sprinkler system, and finish the interior of the carriage house. The grant will be managed by AVCOG and requires WMPM to match the funds 50/50. WMPM was prepared for this possibility and has done little reconstruction over the summer to make sure that matching funds would be there if necessary. The addition of this funding means that what was thought to be a “phase 2” project at some point in the future will now move forward simultaneously with main house reconstruction ultimately leading to a grand opening once the building and exhibits are completed. This also means that the museum will open with the full 6,000 square feet of play/learning space which organizers had initially planned for. The carriage house will house the museum’s largest exhibit space – over 1,000 square feet for a child-sized play village with restaurant, grocery store, auto mechanic, theater, and more.

Several rooms in the museum have already received items and funding to complete exhibits. These include custom train tables made by Maine Made Furniture in Wilton, outdoor instruments for the courtyard (tables and instruments were both purchased by our local Rotary Club), plus funding for Dark Room and Invention Room exhibits have already been received by two different foundations. Board members will continue to write grants to purchase still-needed exhibit items, but there is room for in-kind donations, sponsorships, and naming rights which would then be used to fill these remaining gaps.

WMPM is currently looking for in-kind support with the creation of a parking lot, but welcomes other suggestions. Although several rooms have already had their naming rights purchased, there are still several left including the Invention Room, the Smart Technology Room, and the Magnet Room. Details can be found on their website: www.westernmaineplay.org OR by emailing their board president, Angela McLeod at angelamcleod78@gmail.com for more information. Western Maine Play Museum is a registered non-profit with 501(c)(3) status. All donations are tax-deductible and gratefully received.