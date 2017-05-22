Western Maine Play Museum reaches Phase I fundraising goal

WILTON - The Western Maine Play Museum recently reached their $500K fundraising goal for Phase I of construction. After a busy spring with several fundraising events that have brought in over $9,000, WMPM plans to open later this year. But even after these events, they still face a shortfall of $7,500 before the $150K matching grant from the Sandy River Charitable Foundation is accessible. To receive this grant, WMPM was required to raise $350K, for a total amount of $500K to complete Phase I and open the museum.

"We were delighted to hear that Sandy River Charitable Foundation will gift us the $7,500 as direct community support in addition to the $150,000 they had originally pledged. Although fundraising will continue with new targets in our sights, this is really a momentous event that we've been working hard to achieve for a very long time,"Board president Angela McLeod said in a letter to the museum board.

Fundraising will continue to complete the project. Donations are still needed to cover cost overruns, the courtyard in front, and to build exhibits. Phase II - the carriage house/Play Village - will cost an additional $200K. The grant writing team continues to work very hard, and spirits are high, but museum supporters are still essential.

WMPM is grateful to the many, many people who have contributed their time, money, expertise, and enthusiasm to achieve this first big goal - but the work still continues, and still needs your help.

Western Maine Play Museum is a registered non-profit that incorporated in November 2013 and is led by a 11-member volunteer board of directors. Community members interested in supporting this project can visit the museum’s website for donation options or email them at: westernmaineplay@gmail.com. Project updates can be found at: www.facebook.com/WesternMainePlayMuseum and on their website: www.westernmaineplay.org