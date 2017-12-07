Western Maine Transportation Services announces bus service for Rangeley, Phillips, Strong and Farmington

FARMINGTON - Western Maine Transportation Services is pleased to announce a second Tuesday monthly public bus service for Rangeley, Phillips, Strong and Farmington. The inaugural trip will be Tuesday, Dec. 12.

This new service is the result of work conducted under the Maine Health Access Foundation’s Thriving-in-Place grant through SeniorsPlus and this year’s WMTS Transit Feasibility Study, funded by MaineDOT. While WMTS had a significant reduction in funding from Franklin County this year, the new monthly service is the first step in the reconfiguration of public bus services to outlying areas.

While it’s expected this service may carry most of its riders from Rangeley to Farmington and back, this is a resource that can be used north and south, between any of the listed stops or, possibly, other locations along the route.

Stops are located in Farmington on Broadway near Reny’s, in Strong at the White Elephant/Library parking lot, in Phillips at Shadagee Apartments and in Rangeley at the Townhouse Apartments. Additional stops along the route may also be possible.

In Farmington, the bus will circulate to provide service to Farmington in-town on Broadway near Reny’s, Hannaford Plaza, Walmart, Mt. Blue Plaza and the Franklin Memorial Hospital Complex. Please note that transfer fares apply between most of these stops.

The bus will depart Farmington at 8 a.m., arriving in Rangeley just before 9 a.m., then arriving back in Farmington just before 10 a.m. The return trip will leave Farmington at 1 p.m., arriving in Rangeley just before 2 p.m., then arriving back in Farmington just before 3 p.m.

Fares for the full round-trip between Farmington and Rangeley in either direction are $12 for adults ages 11-59, $6 for seniors ages 60 and older as well as anyone with a certified disability or accompanied by children ages 5 to 11. For distances 25 miles or less, fares are $6 and $3, respectively. Transfer fares per boarding are $3 and $1.50 respectively. Transfer fares do not apply between Walmart and Mt. Blue Plaza.

Reservations are required and service is on a first-come-first-served basis. From the Rangeley area, please call Mary Hembrow by noon on Sunday before the trip at 207-864-5115. From Phillips, Strong, Farmington, or elsewhere along the route, please call 800-393-9335, by noon on the Monday before the trip. Additional stops along the route may be possible. For questions regarding the service, please also call 800-393-9335.

Capacity is 12 with space for one or two wheelchairs or scooters, depending on size. If a mobility device is used, riders should let WMTS know when making a reservation. WMTS requires at least 4 riders in order to provide this service each month.

A schedule is available at www.wmtsbus.org or by calling WMTS at 800-393-9335 selection 1.