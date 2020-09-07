Western Maine Transportation Services announces restoration of Monday-Friday local bus service, effective Sept. 8

Western Maine Transportation Services is restoring Monday through Friday demand-response public bus service in and around Farmington, Wilton, Jay and Livermore Falls, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

WMTS has also restored the Second-Tuesday-of-the-month service between Farmington and Rangeley, and is offering trips between New Sharon and Farmington on Wednesdays.

Also available are four round-trips, Monday through Friday between Farmington and Lewiston, on the GreenLine commuter bus.

For more information, or to schedule a ride, call WMTS, one business day in advance, at 1-800-393-9335 selection 1, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To decrease the possibility of spreading COVID-19, WMTS is reducing the number of riders permitted on buses to allow distancing, requiring face coverings over mouth and nose, and cleaning high-touch surfaces frequently.