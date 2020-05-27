Western Maine Transportation Services to resume services with masks, social distancing

Western Maine Transportation Services is pleased to announce resumption of previous services and new pilot services.

WMTS will be maintaining precautions to keep riders and drivers safe from COVID-19. The organization is requesting use of face coverings and will be working to maintain social distancing as well as regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces.

Please watch the Western Maine Transportation Facebook page for the most recent updates. https://www.facebook.com/168004396544351/

Lisbon Connection commuter service between Lisbon Falls and Lewiston’s Oak Street Bus Station– Resuming Full Service Tuesday, May 26, 2020

GreenLine commuter service from Farmington to Lewiston~Auburn– Resuming Full Service Monday, June 1, 2020 New schedule times will be implemented watch for additional details.

Please call 800-393-9335 selection 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information on the following:

Mechanic Falls, Poland. Minot – Resuming Tuesday Service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Mountain Valley to Oxford Hills Bus – Resuming Service Tuesday, June 2, 2020

New Services beginning in June, 2020